Man caught illegally dumping shingles in San Benito

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man for dumping a trailer full of shingles in San Benito.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies received a call from a 63-year-old man who reported seeing four men disposing of roof shingles in the 29000 block of Iowa Gardens.

Deputies made contact with Reynaldo Martinez Silva, the owner of a white pick-up truck and trailer used to dump the singles, who said he had removed the shingles from his roof and was going to dispose of them at the Brownsville City Landfill.

“Suspect Martinez Silva stated as he was driving to Brownsville, (he) noticed the landfill was closed and decided to illegally-dump the shingles at said location,” the post read. “Suspect Martinez Silva took full responsibility of the illegal dumping.”

The three other men who helped him were not charged.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on a $3,000 bond on a charge of illegal dumping.

1 of 3