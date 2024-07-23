South Texas Ecotourism Center hosting ‘Creepy Critters Tours’

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Texas Ecotourism Center is inviting the public to participate in its “Moth Night & Creepy Critter Tours” event this Friday evening.

The event will take place at 501 W. State Highway 100 in Laguna Vista from 9 to 11 p.m.

“We will have screens with lights to attract moths and other night critters,” a news release read. “We will document the number and types of moths that night. We will be having tours in the evening and encourage everyone to bring their flashlights, blacklights, gloves and cameras,” a release stated.

The public is also invited to bring their own telescopes to stargaze and look at the carters of the moon.

The event will also have hands-on activities and refreshments.

“The South Texas Ecotourism Center becomes a wonderland at night with the twinkle of the spider and insect eyes, glowing scorpions and flowers with the black light and if it is a clear night you can even see the craters of the moon and stars from our telescopes,” the news release read.

“Moth Night & Creepy Critter Tours” is free of charge. For more information, call (956)772-0210.