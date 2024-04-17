Coast Guard identifies man swept out to sea near Port Mansfield

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following a nearly 20 hour search, the Coast Guard on Tuesday suspended its efforts to find a 19-year-old man who was swept out to sea near Port Mansfield.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said it suspended its search at 10:09 a.m. following a search of approximately 344 square miles after 19.5 hours of trying to find the man.

The agency identified the missing man as Angel Huertas.

Coast Guard South Padre Island received a notification from Raymondville police at 10:45 a.m. Monday stating someone was swept away by the East Cut.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued and both boat and air crews responded to the effort to locate the missing man.

“After 24 hours of search and rescue operations, the Coast Guard sadly announces the suspension of efforts to locate Angel Huertas in waters near Port Mansfield,” Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island, said in the release. “Despite a quick response and extensive searching by numerous agencies, Mr. Huertas remains unaccounted for.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”