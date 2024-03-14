Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SAN JUAN — A funeral Mass was held here at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle-National Shrine on Thursday for Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna.

Luna, who served with the Border Patrol since 2007, was killed on Friday, March 8, in a helicopter crash in La Grulla along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, of the New York National Guard. Luna was 51 years old.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: