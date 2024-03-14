Only have a minute? Listen instead
SAN JUAN — A funeral Mass was held here at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle-National Shrine on Thursday for Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna.
Luna, who served with the Border Patrol since 2007, was killed
in a helicopter crash in La Grulla on Friday, March 8, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, of the New York National Guard. Luna was 51 years old. along with
Read the full story
. here
The flag-draped casket of U.S. Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna enters the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Esmeralda Luna, wife of Christopher Luna, places a cross on his casket during the funeral Mass at Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The flag-draped casket of U.S. Border Patrol Christopher Luna is led to the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Border Patrol agents watch the casket of Christopher Luna enter the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Border Patrol agents bow their heads in prayer during the funeral service for Christopher Luna at the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas shakes hands with U.S. Border Patrol agents before the start of the funeral services for Christopher Luna the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Border Patrol agents escort the casket of Christopher Luna to begin the funeral service the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand at attention alongside U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, right, at the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Christopher Luna’s son Hayden Luna, 5, plays around in the church pews during his father’s funeral service at the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Auxiliary Bishop Mario Avilés leads a liturgy during the funeral Mass for Christopher Luna at the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
U.S. Border Patrol agents escort the casket of Christopher Luna out of the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine following the funeral service to head to the cemetery Thursday, March 14, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
