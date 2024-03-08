Three die in La Grulla helicopter crash involving National Guard, Border Patrol

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three people have died after a helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed in a field near La Grulla, the Associated Press reported, citing a county official.

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

Former congresswoman Mayra Flores and current congressional candidate posted on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Friday that a Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter crashed near La Grulla.

CBP has not verified what Flores has said.

MyRGV.com has reached out to the federal agency, which confirmed receipt of the inquiry, adding that the agency will reply as soon as CBP has information pertaining to the inquiry.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez also confirmed the helicopter crash and referred questions to CBP.

As of Friday night, CBP had not responded to two requests for comment.

The Associated Press reported that Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said a fourth person on the helicopter was in critical condition.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook at around 5 p.m. that it was assisting “with a downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county possibly involving four people.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.