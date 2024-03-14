EDINBURG — The UTRGV baseball team is set to begin Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with a three-game road series this weekend against the Seattle Redhawks in Bellevue, Washington.

The Vaqueros (9-6) have won three of their last four and have found some answers on offense during nonconference competition.

With UTRGV’s all-time leading home run hitter Brandon Pimentel graduating and signing a minor league free agent contract with the Washington Nationals organization in the offseason, head coach Derek Matlock knew the Vaqueros needed to find new faces to help replicate the production at the plate.

UTRGV junior catcher and San Diego, California native Steven Lancia is leading the way with a .429 batting average and 21 hits, both team-highs, to go with nine RBIs.

Sharyland High alumnus Martin Vazquez, who is in his first year with UTRGV after transferring from Alvin Community College, leads the Vaqueros with four home runs and five doubles. The first baseman ranks second on the team with 17 hits, is tied for second with 11 RBIs and is hitting at a .315 clip, the third-highest batting average on the team.

Junior outfielder Hank Warren has also emerged as an offensive weapon with a .340 batting average, 16 hits, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Purdue graduate student transfer CJ Valdez has a team-high 13 RBIs and two home runs, while redshirt junior second baseman Isaac Lopez, an Edinburg Vela alumnus, also has two homers and 11 RBIs. Senior shortstop Kade York has scored a team-high 15 runs with 14 hits, 11 RBIs and one home run.

They’ll look to keep the runs rolling in as the Vaqueros enter their WAC opening series against the Seattle Redhawks (4-11, 0-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, Washington. Game 2 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and the series finale slated for 2 p.m. Sunday.

All games can be seen on ESPN+.