Come on Barbie let’s go party!

The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library is inviting the community to help them celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday on Saturday, which is also known as Barbie Day. The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. at the library, located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

For Letty Leija, director of library and cultural art, Barbie Day is not just about celebrating the doll’s anniversary but rather what the doll has represented to the generations of women who have grown up with Barbie.

“Barbie’s message of empowerment and possibility resonates with individuals of all ages, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating this special occasion with our community,” Leija said.

Throughout the event, the library will have various career Barbies on display provided by Barbie collector Lidia Guerra.

For Guerra, who has collected Barbies since the 1990s, Barbie was more than just a doll but rather a role model that inspired children to pursue their dreams.

It is for this reason that Guerra continues to lend parts of her collection to the library.

Interest in the popular doll goes back to when the first ones were sold in March 9, 1959, and it hit mega stardom after the Margot Robbie-starring film of the same name, “Barbie,” released in 2023 to record-shattering effect, earning $1.4 billion globally at the box office.

The event will be held at no cost to the public, and attendees can also enjoy free birthday cake in honor of Barbie’s birthday as well as Barbie-themed raffles.