US Rep. Monica De La Cruz to deliver response to president’s State of the Union address

After cruising to victory in her primary Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-McAllen, will take the national stage as she delivers a response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night.

De La Cruz says she is the first Rio Grande Valley lawmaker to deliver a nationally televised response to the State of the Union address.

Her remarks will be delivered in Spanish.

“As the granddaughter of a Mexican campesino who worked the melon fields under the scorching Texas sun, I have been blessed to experience the American Dream, and I want to preserve it for future generations,” De La Cruz said in a news release.

De La Cruz, who was endorsed by former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump, has been highly critical of Biden’s administration throughout her first term in Congress.

“As a mother, I am deeply concerned that our children won’t have the same opportunities. I have witnessed firsthand how the Biden administration’s policies fail the American people, especially Hispanics,” De La Cruz said in the release. “The border is a disaster, the cost of living has skyrocketed, and violent crime threatens the safety of our children.”

She will also talk about drug-related deaths among youth, drug smuggling and will speak directly to working Americans who are struggling to make ends meet, according to the release.

The State of the Union address begins at 8 p.m.