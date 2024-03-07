Hidalgo Coin Club meeting, show set for next week

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave. in McAllen.

Arrive 15 minutes before the meeting to view the items to be auctioned. A lively coin auction will be held immediately after the business meeting. The public and guests at the meeting may bid on coins and related items in the auction.

The Hidalgo County Coin club will be holding its Friday Night Coin Show from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $2 for adults, and free for HCC members and students 17 and younger.

Anyone interested in the coin hobby is invited to attend.

Club memberships for 2024 will be available at these meetings. Annual dues are $25 for adults and $2 for students 17 and younger.

Visit the website to learn more at www.hidalgocoinclub.com.