Cameron County’s Gloria Rincones shrugs off primary challenge in judicial race

Eight state district judicial seats appeared on Super Tuesday’s Cameron County Democratic primary ballot, and four on the Republican ballot.

Only one, the 445th Judicial District, saw a primary challenger, with Brownsville attorney John Shergold running against incumbent District Judge Gloria M. Rincones in the Democratic primary.

Rincones, elected to the bench in 2016, was poised to beat Shergold 11,481 votes to 3,907 votes with 70% of the county’s 73 precincts reporting as of press time.

Running unopposed for chief justice in for the 13th Court of Appeals District was Gina Benavides in the Democratic primary and Jaime Tijerina in the Republican primary. Benavides and Tijerina currently occupy justice places 5 and 4, respectively, on the court. Incumbent Judge Nora Longoria was running for Place 2 in the Democratic primary and Jenny Cron in the Republican primary.

Also for the 13th Appeals Court, Joe Martinez was on the Democratic ballot for Place 4 in the Democratic primary and Ysmael D. Fonseca on the Republican ballot. Regi Compian Richardson ran unopposed for Place 4 in the Democratic primary and Jon West unopposed for the same seat in the Republican primary.

Unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot for the 138th state District Court were incumbent Judge Gabriela “Gabby” Garcia, incumbent Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati for the 404th state District Court, and incumbent Judge David A. Sanchez for the 444th state District Court.