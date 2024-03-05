Cameron County sheriff’s race poised for runoff election

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Democratic primary for the top lawman for the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was tight Tuesday night with no candidate taking more than 50% of the vote with 70% of precincts reported.

Incumbent Sheriff Eric Garza took the lead following the early vote with 4,250 ballots, or a total of 36.78% followed by challenger Manuel “Manny” Trevino, who garnered 3,080 votes for 26.66% of the vote.

Jesus Rojas Jr. landed in third place with 2,462 votes, or 21.31%. Ronnie Saenz rounded out the list in last with 1,763 votes, or 15.26% of the vote.

That trend continued as results rolled in Tuesday night.

With 70% of precincts reporting, Garza had 36.65% of the vote with 6,030 ballots cast.

Trevino trailed at 26.08% of the vote with 4,292 ballots cast.

Rosas remained in third with 3,613 ballots cast for 21.96% of the vote while Saenz remained in last with 2,519 ballots cast for 15.31% of the vote.

Garza and Trevino are poised to face off in a runoff.

Garza was first elected as sheriff in 2020 after beating longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio in the Democratic primary.

He then faced off with former Indian Lake Police Department Chief John Chambers in the general election.

Garza beat Chambers with 60.9% of the vote.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Santiago “Jimmy” Manrrique in the general election.