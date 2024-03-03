Non-profit to train volunteer advocates for unaccompanied child immigrants

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights will hold two days of training April 20-21 in Harlingen for area residents who wish to serve as volunteer advocates for unaccompanied immigrant children while they are in federal custody.

The center, a national non-profit, invites residents from all cultures, professions, races, ethnicities and social backgrounds to complete a volunteer child advocate application by April 12 to learn how to volunteer.

The center trains volunteers to work directly with and advocate alongside Young Center staff on behalf of unaccompanied immigrant children while they are subject to deportation proceedings, the organization said in a news release.

Interested volunteers must be at least 21 years old. The center specifically seeks volunteers who are fluent in Spanish and live in Harlingen, McAllen, Brownsville, Raymondville or surrounding areas throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Prospective volunteers must attend both days.

For additional information, please contact Lilia Murray at [email protected] and Luis Acosta at [email protected]

The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights is a non-profit organization that protects and advances the rights and best interests of immigrant children and advocates for an immigration system that treats children as children first.