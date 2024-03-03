Alleged drunk driver accused of crashing into Edinburg CISD school bus

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 32-year-old woman is under arrest after crashing into an Edinburg CISD school bus Saturday evening while allegedly driving drunk, according to a news release.

Edinburg police responded to the 3600 block of S. Sugar Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. that day regarding a three-vehicle crash.

“The incident included an Edinburg CISD school district bus with four students, a sponsor, and a driver on board,” the release stated.

There were no major injuries.

Police arrested Jeanette Reyes Marmolego on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The investigation remains ongoing.