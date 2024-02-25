TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center lending library boosts its resources for students

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The Advocacy and Resource Center at Texas State Technical College believes in student success, and it goes above and beyond to ensure that students have the resources they need to achieve their goals.

Recently the center’s lending library expanded its inventory of books and tools to better serve student needs at the Harlingen campus. Last fall the center had 84 lending library requests from students, and so far it has had around 70 for the spring semester.

Cynthia Morley is an Advocacy and Resource Center coach.

“Now our inventory has new books for some of the Allied Health programs and Building Construction Technology,” she said. “In addition, the Building Construction Technology and Dental Hygiene programs now have toolkits.”

TSTC students Jose Garcia and Melissa Vizcaino can vouch for that support.

Garcia is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology.

“I get tuition assistance as an Air Force veteran, but I needed books and tools to start my first semester,” the Harlingen resident said. “I borrowed three books and a new toolkit from the lending library. I praise the efforts of the Advocacy and Resource Center team because they moved fast to assist me.”

Vizcaino is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Hygiene.

“I requested help for books and tools because I’m not working right now and I’m a single mother,” the La Feria resident said. “I borrowed five medical books and a toolkit for the Dental Hygiene program. I’ve been able to focus on my studies.”

Besides the lending library, the Advocacy and Resource Center maintains a food pantry and offers help with basic needs such as child care and transportation to and from classes.

