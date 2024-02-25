Brownsville Border Patrol agents seize nearly 450 pounds of marijuana following pursuit

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man in Brownsville was arrested Wednesday after Border Patrol agents allegedly discovered several bundles of marijuana that weighed a total of nearly 450 pounds inside his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Ricardo Rios-Alanis was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute about 450 pounds of marijuana.

On Feb. 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting static surveillance due to recent drug smuggling activity on U.S. Highway 281 west of Water Tower Road in Brownsville.

Agents observed a blue Honda Pilot speeding away from the river road toward Water Tower Road, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was seen exiting Water Tower Road toward Military Highway 281 and was intercepted by mobile agents who activated their emergency lights in an effort to conduct a traffic stop.

“As agents attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle, the vehicle lost the right rear tire but continued to travel on Military Highway 281,” the complaint said.

The vehicle came to a stop near Torres Road where agents removed the driver and searched the vehicle.

Agents found a total of 10 bundles of marijuana that weighed nearly 450 pounds in total, the complaint states.

Rios-Alanis was then detained and transported to the Brownsville Patrol Olmito stated where he was processed.

He’s scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt Monday afternoon for an examination and detention hearing.