Alamo man arraigned on intoxication manslaughter charge for death of passenger

A 22-year-old Alamo man was indicted in early November for his involvement in the death of his passenger after crashing into another vehicle on Sept. 25, 2022.

Angel Uriostegui was arraigned Monday on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. His passenger, Milton Aguero, died after Uriostegui crashed the white 2022 Nissan Sentra he was operating into a gray 2008 Ford Escape.

Around 1:58 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022, Pharr police were dispatched to the intersection of North Veterans Boulevard and East Nolana Loop in reference to a vehicle crash, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers found the driver of the Sentra, Uriostegui, going in and out of consciousness and the rear passenger, Aguero, unresponsive.

The two were then transported to DHR Health where Uriostegui had a blood sample drawn after authorities executed a warrant.

Police were then advised by hospital staff that Aguero was dead.

The complaint states that police spoke to a witness two days later, who stated that the driver of the Nissan disregarded a stop sign on Veterans Boulevard and Minnesota Road while heading southbound, then ran a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred.

According to jail records, Uriostegui was arrested Oct. 3, 2022 and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.