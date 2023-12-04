Texas Rangers investigating Willacy County inmate’s death

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Jail is seen in this undated file photo. (Valley Morning Star Photo)

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of a Willacy County Jail inmate.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, emergency medical services were requested at the jail at 8:12 p.m. Saturday for an inmate vomiting.

Willacy County EMS transported the inmate to Harlingen Medical Center. While at the hospital, the inmate suffered a medical episode and was later declared dead.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are currently conducting a death investigation.

The inmate’s identity was withheld on the Facebook post pending the notification of next of kin.

