Texas Rangers investigating Willacy County inmate’s death

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of a Willacy County Jail inmate.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, emergency medical services were requested at the jail at 8:12 p.m. Saturday for an inmate vomiting.

Willacy County EMS transported the inmate to Harlingen Medical Center. While at the hospital, the inmate suffered a medical episode and was later declared dead.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are currently conducting a death investigation.

The inmate’s identity was withheld on the Facebook post pending the notification of next of kin.