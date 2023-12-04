Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — The 71st annual Christmas parade, hosted by the Charro Days Fiesta Association, was held Saturday along the traditional Charro Days parade route.

The Brownsville event included Christmas music, brightly decorated floats and marching bands to celebrate the launch of the season.

The city of Brownsville will host a third Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in Downtown Market Square, according to the city’s website. The event is free and open to the public.