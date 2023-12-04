Only have a minute? Listen instead
BROWNSVILLE — The 71st annual Christmas parade, hosted by the Charro Days Fiesta Association, was held Saturday along the traditional Charro Days parade route.
The Brownsville event included Christmas music, brightly decorated floats and marching bands to celebrate the launch of the season.
The city of Brownsville will host a third Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in Downtown Market Square, according to the city’s website. The event is free and open to the public.
Many attend the 71st annual Charro Day 2023 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in downtown Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers celebrate their victory against Corpus Christi during the 71st annual Charro Day 2023 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in downtown Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers fans cheer on their football team while celebrating their victory against Corpus Christi during the 71st annual Charro Day 2023 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in downtown Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
