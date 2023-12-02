A Micky Mouse parade ballon rises above the track during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley marching band performs on the field during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees watch a large Sherk parade ballon moves passed during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A member of the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders wave to the crowd during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Spectators watch parade balloons pass down Bicentennial boulevard during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A parade balloon waves in the air during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Partisipates wait for the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A Ninja Turtle parade ballon is position before the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A member of there Robert Vela High School color guard participates during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A Santa Claus parade balloon is positioned before the start of the 10th annual Mcallen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Participates wait for the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children sing as firework are displayed during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Josh Amiya smiles as he help to position a parade balloon during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Worker fill a parade balloon with helium before the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Makeup is applied to the face of television star Mario Lopez before the start of a broadcast during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

