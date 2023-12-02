Home Alerts MCM Photo Gallery: 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade Alerts MCMLocal NewsMediaPhotoEducationUTRGV Photo Gallery: 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade By Joel Martinez - December 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail A Micky Mouse parade ballon rises above the track during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley marching band performs on the field during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees watch a large Sherk parade ballon moves passed during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A member of the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders wave to the crowd during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Spectators watch parade balloons pass down Bicentennial boulevard during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A parade balloon waves in the air during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipates wait for the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A Ninja Turtle parade ballon is position before the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A member of there Robert Vela High School color guard participates during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A Santa Claus parade balloon is positioned before the start of the 10th annual Mcallen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Participates wait for the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children sing as firework are displayed during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Josh Amiya smiles as he help to position a parade balloon during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Worker fill a parade balloon with helium before the start of the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Makeup is applied to the face of television star Mario Lopez before the start of a broadcast during the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Brownsville Vets pulls out last minute victory over CC Miller 35-28 to advance to State Semifinal Brownsville Veterans wins thriller against C.C. Miller, advances to state semifinals Brownsville ISD holds tree-planting ceremony Hidalgo County approves tax abatement on $190M battery storage project Brownsville to host its 71st annual Christmas parade on Saturday