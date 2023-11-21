Texas Sen. LaMantia announces reelection campaign for District 27

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Texas Senator Morgan LaMantia has announced that she is running for reelection to District 27 following her freshmen term.

“During my first campaign, I engaged with constituents throughout our district, listened to their stories, and internalized the importance of advocating for their needs,” LaMantia said in a campaign announcement. “As the 88th Legislative Session unfolded, I relied on these stories to shape my approach to best represent the people of Senate District 27.”

LaMantia said she is proud of what she described as significant progress while saying she remains mindful that there is still work needed to reach long-term, comprehensive solutions.

“I am running for re-election with the commitment and honor to continue what we started for the betterment of South Texas and the Coastal Bend,” LaMantia said.

Her campaign announcement said she passed 31 bills into law and co-authored 99. Of those, 54 became law, she said.

“Working with the Senate Committee on Finance, we secured over $36 million in state funding specifically for local investment in Senate District 27,” she said, while describing her work as bipartisan.

LaMantia said she looks forward to championing public education, promoting career readiness in school, to increasing access to quality health care, to preserving and developing rural communities, to addressing the need for vital water systems, to adopting an impactful strategy to secure the border, and to expanding infrastructure to meet increased demand for transportation and commerce.

“As I was born and raised along the border, I share a deep connection with our region, its people and its challenges,” LaMantia said. “Representing the voices and aspirations of my constituents will continue to be my priority, and I am eager to build on our successes and address the issues challenging our district.”

She said she is eternally grateful for the support she has received so far and wholeheartedly welcomes continued collaboration.

LaMantia is a Democrat and the primary is in March.