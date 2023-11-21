|
Harlingen police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on North Ed Carey Drive.
Authorities arrived in the 1500 block of North Ed Carey Drive around 4:23 a.m. Saturday in response to an auto-pedestrian crash.
At the scene, police found a man, later identified as Marcus Jose Vigil, lying on the road next to a white sports utility vehicle.
The SUV was traveling northbound on Ed Carey Drive when it struck Vigil who was on the roadway, police said in a news release.
The driver of the SUV stopped immediately along with a bystander and called emergency services.
Vigil was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
His death remains under investigation.