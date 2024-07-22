Brownsville police investigating ‘swatting’ of child playing online game

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after someone got information from a child playing an online game and then made a threat in order to send a SWAT team to the child’s residence.

Brownsville police didn’t say whether the malicious effort was successful.

In a news release, police said that at 1 a.m. Sunday officers “received a serious general public threat via email.”

“After investigating, we found out that the person making the threat is a gamer who got information from a child who was playing an online game,” the release stated. “The child shared personal details while playing the game, and the person used this information in order to SWAT him.”

The release stated that “swatting” is when someone makes a false report of a serious crime to get a SWAT team or armed officers to the victim’s location.

“This incident is a reminder of the potential dangers online and how important it is for parents to watch their children’s online activities,” the release stated. “The Brownsville Police Department urges all parents to take steps to protect their children by teaching them internet safety. It is important that children know the dangers of sharing personal information like names, addresses, and phone numbers online.”