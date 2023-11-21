Hidalgo County Commissioner Villarreal announces reelection campaign

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal has announced that he is running for reelection.

Villarreal, a Democrat who has been in office since January 2021, said in a campaign announcement that he has championed ambitious initiatives to enhance the lives for Hidalgo County residents.

His top priorities are advancing infrastructure projects and ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency while fostering an open and transparent dialogue with the community.

“As your Commissioner, my promise is simple: to continue the hard work, dedication, and collaboration that have defined our progress so far,” Villarreal said. “Together, we’ve built a Precinct that values transparency, invests in infrastructure, and cares for its people.”

He said he is humbled by the trust the community has placed in him and is excited to continue on his journey of service, engagement and positive change.

“Let’s shape a future where everyone thrives, where our community is resilient, and where the possibilities for progress are endless,” he said.

The campaign announcement lists what Villarreal describes as his key accomplishments and initiatives, including a $2 million Texas General Land Office grant for drainage improvements in the city of Palmview.

He also touted a $892,962 Texas Department of Transportation safety grant through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Villarreal also noted multiple road improvement projects in Precinct 3.

Villarreal also said he established Precinct 3’s first Community Outreach Department that has enabled food distribution events, rent and utility assistance and mortgage and tax relief for residents.

His campaign announcement also said he is tackling illegal dumping through Precinct 3’s first Illegal Dumping Reward Program.

Villarreal also said he played a pivotal role in responding to the pandemic and the 2021 winter freeze.

He also said he is a supporter of law enforcement and touted inter-local agreements he has forged during his tenure.

The primary is in March.