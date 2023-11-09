McAllen attorney announces bid for 13th Court of Appeals

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A McAllen attorney on Wednesday announced that he is running for Place 4 on the 13th Court of Appeals.

Jose Manuel “Joe” Martinez is running as a Democrat.

In a campaign announcement, he said he has been an attorney for more than 40 years.

Martinez said his life has always been about serving his family, his clients and his community.

“I am proud to bring my extensive experience and I look forward to traveling through south Texas and meeting people from the 20-county district,” Martinez said in a campaign announcement. “Therefore, I humbly ask for your support and vote so that I may serve on the Texas 13th Court of Appeals.”

This appellate court is composed of a chief justice and five justices. The court handles both civil and criminal courts.

Martinez is a Valley native. He graduated from the University of Texas with honors and still is continuing his education.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas Hidalgo County Bar Association, Leadership McAllen, Keep McAllen Beautiful and the International Order of Alhambra.

He is married to Josie Medina Martinez and has three grown children, Victoria, Virginia and Jose Manuel II. He has five grandchildren.

He also said he is a longtime member of the Our Lady of Sarros and Sacred Heart Parishes.

The Democratic Primary is in March.