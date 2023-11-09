Former Mission commissioner announces bid for state district judge

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former prosecutor, attorney and recently resigned Mission city commissioner has announced his bid to run for judge of the 464th state District Court.

Abiel Flores, who resigned from the Mission City Commission, announced his bid on Monday.

He will be on the Democratic ticket during the March primaries.

Flores said he is honored to have an opportunity to serve in the position and said he has spent his entire life and career preparing for a day when he could run to be a judge in Hidalgo County.

“All I have ever wanted is to serve the community I call home,” Flores said in a campaign announcement. “If given the opportunity, I want to bring fairness and transparency to the court but most importantly I want to bring compassion to the 464th District Court.”

He said his vision is to preside over a court that works harmoniously with attorneys and the community to resolve cases and bring closure to what is usually a horrible time for most.

“I pledge to always listen and make myself available to those who need my attention,” Flores said. “Above all, I hope to earn the respect of my colleagues and not ever demand it or take it for granted.

“I also promise to work hard to gain the support and vote of the citizens of Hidalgo County.”

Flores has served as a prosecutor in the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office. In May 2015, he worked as Mission’s city attorney and in 2018 he returned to the private practice. He said he has practiced law for 18 years. He is also a former member of Mission’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Flores is a Mission native who earned a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. In 2005, he received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

He resides in Mission with his wife, Dr. Sylvia Ramirez Flores, and has three children, Karymeh, Alyssah and Myah.