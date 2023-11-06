Election Day in Hidalgo County brings local races and tax elections

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County voters will have plenty to decide on this Tuesday as Election Day has arrived.

There are local races, tax-ratification elections and proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Edinburg, voters will decide whether to reelect Johnny Garcia to the Place 3 city council seat. He is being challenged by David Salazar. Place 4 incumbent David White is facing a challenge from Gerardo “Gerry” Lozano.

The seat for municipal court judge is also up for grabs with incumbent Hector Bustos Jr. facing off against challenger Armando Guerra.

In Weslaco, voters will choose a mayor. Incumbent David Suarez is running against Adrian Gonzalez. Leticia “Letty” Lopez is up for reelection to her District 2 post against Pete Garcia Jr. while Josh Pedraza is running unopposed for District 1.

Alamo voters have a slate of races on the ballot.

Mayoral incumbent Diana Martinez is facing a challenge from Place 3 commissioner J.R. Garza. That triggered a special election for his seat. Roel “Leon” Moreno Jr. and Diego “Manny” Guerrero are vying for that spot.

Place 2 commissioner Pedro “Pete” Morales is being challenged by Robert “Mailman” De La Garza while Luis “Louie” Oliverez and Arturo “AJ” Garcia are on the ballot for Place 4.

In Donna, incumbent Mayor Ricardo “Rick” Morales is facing challenges from Ancieto Santana and David Moreno. Place 1 commissioner Richie Moreno also has two candidates vying for his seat: Jesse “Coach” Jackson and Arturo “Art” Mendoza.

Ernesto Lugo, Joe A. Segura and Lupita Bueno are vying for Place 3 while Municipal Court Judge Javi Garza is facing a challenge from Roberto “Colonel” Perez.

La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova is being challenged by Esequiel “Chuck” Garza while Roel Bermea and Enrique “Henry” Cantu are on the ballot for the Place 2 council seat. Place 4 councilwoman Laura Mendiola Macias is being challenged by Blanca Lamar Gonzalez while Edwin Eloy Zuniga is going up against Irma Veloz in a Place 1 special election.

Palmview voters have four propositions to decide on which include measures reducing councilmembers from five to four after the May 2024 elections. This would result in the mayor getting a vote on the council. Palmview is also asking voters to provide its council more hiring and firing authority over the city manager. There is also a proposal to change the municipal court’s composition to one presiding and two associate judges. The city is also asking voters to move the city budget adoption date to Oct. 29 or before.

There are also eight tax-ratification elections in Hidalgo County. The McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Hidalgo, Monte Alto, Progreso and La Joya school districts are all bringing proposals to the voters. If approved, the measures would generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in more funding for the school districts.

The Weslaco and Edcouch-Elsa school districts have bond elections on the ballot.

Weslaco is asking voters for $160 million in one measure and $20 million evenly split between two other measures. Edcouch-Elsa is seeking $40 million.

That measure would go toward construction and renovation work at the district’s properties, as well as school bus purchases. The Weslaco proposal would fund the construction of new performing arts and athletics facilities.

There are also 14 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution on the ballot.

For more information on polling locations call (956) 318-2570 or visit the Hidalgo County Elections Department website at hidalgocounty.us/105/Elections-Department.