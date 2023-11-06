Cameron County voters set to go to the polls

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Election Day has arrived.

Polls will open in Cameron County at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. for the Special Joint Election.

There are constitutional amendments, tax-rate propositions and city elections on the ballot.

The Brownsville Independent and Point Isabel Independent school districts both have tax-ratification propositions on the ballot.

The Los Fresnos school district also has elections with Juan Sierra and Kevin Michael Montes running for Board of Trustees Place 3. Jesus “Toy” Amaya is running unopposed for Place 4.

The city of Los Fresnos also has two elections.

Alejandro Flores and Rosa Munoz Vallejo are running against each other to be mayor while Albert “Al” Escobedo and Joe C. Macias are facing off for the Place 3 council seat.

Over at South Padre Island, Mayor Patrick McNulty is running unopposed to remain in office while Rees Langston and Tally Ragsdale are competing for Place 4 on the city council.

Voters in the city of Santa Rosa will be deciding on Proposition A there, which would adopt a four-year term for mayor and alderman “providing that the term of the mayor and aldermen currently elected shall remain at three years; and further providing that at each subsequent election … the term to be voted upon shall be four years.”

All voters in Cameron County will have a say on 14 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

For more information on polling locations, call the Cameron County Elections Department at (956) 544-0809 or visit cameroncountytx.gov/elections.