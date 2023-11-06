McAllen man indicted for running red light, killing woman

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 28-year-old McAllen man has been indicted for the death of a 26-year-old woman after allegedly crashing into her vehicle while intoxicated in Edinburg on Sept. 10, according to court documents.

Juan Pablo Torres was indicted on Oct. 26 and is scheduled to appear before state District Judge Letty Lopez for his arraignment on one charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury later this month.

At around 2:09 a.m. that day, police officers responded to the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard in reference to a major crash.

According to the initial news release, officials said the investigation revealed that the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as Torres, drove past a red light at the intersection and struck a white BMW passenger car.

The driver of the BMW, Adrienne Ann Garza, was transported to DHR Health where she was pronounced dead.

Torres remains jailed in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on $1.525 million dollars in bonds.