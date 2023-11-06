3 charged in weekend killing of teen in rural Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Three men are under arrest for the fatal weekend shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators on Saturday arrested Pharr residents Antonio Rodriguez, 21, and Joseph Castillo, 20, along with 18-year-old San Juan resident Rudy Coronado on a charge of murder.

All three made a first appearance in front of a magistrate judge at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Monday afternoon. They each received a $1 million bond.

The arrests follow a fatal shooting in the 7200 block of Iowa Road in rural Edinburg early Saturday morning that left the teenager dead and a woman in critical condition, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra.

The sheriff said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that deputies responded to the rural Edinburg location at around 3:39 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.

The sheriff’s office later said in a news release that there had been a “disturbance on the roadway” prior to the shooting.

The agency did not provide an update on the woman who was also shot.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.