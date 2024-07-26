McAllen’s Shaine Casas prepped as Paris 2024 Summer Games begin

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen’s Shaine Casas will be in Heat No. 4, lane five on Thursday, competing for his country, state and city during the 200-meter men’s individual medley at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

It’s a phrase the former McAllen High swimmer has been working to hear and/or read since he was in college at Texas A&M, maybe even earlier. His desire only magnified after barely missing out on the 2020 games, finishing in third while needing a top-two finish to advance. Casas is a world-class swimmer. He’s won 14 medals during the world championships while representing the USA, captured three national championship medals and multiple other medals while competing in the NCAA with Texas A&M. He’s also been named SEC, SwimSwam and College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association Division I Swimmer of the Year.

Now, four years later, Casas is stronger both physically and mentally and has worked to remove any distractions. It’s finally time to seek a medal and, Casas is quick to admit, the journey he took to Paris had amazing highs to go along with life-changing lows.

“The obstacles and everything I’ve been through has given me confidence as an athlete and a person,” Casas said prior to his trip to Paris. “I think it has taught me a lot of myself and the sport. It’s great to win, but sometimes losing teaches you more than winning.

“There have been hard times and great times and I’ve been able to make the best of things in both situations. That’s how the (swim) meets work out — most of the times it isn’t perfect, you just need to figure out how to maneuver through the hiccups.”

This version of Casas is different than the one four years ago; you can hear it in his voice. While the exuberance and confidence remain, it’s more of a respectful and humble version of four years ago. It makes him look and feel stronger — and the numbers don’t lie.

“It’s all about perspective and I feel like I’m in the best spot mentally, physically and socially. I have more experience on my side. Four years ago I was new to it and naïve to it and how things really go. I’ve definitely grown up and learned.”

The 16 fastest swim times through the four heats, featuring 25 swimmers from around the world, will advance to the semifinals. The event takes place at 4:40 a.m. Central Time, 11:40 a.m. Paris time. The semifinals will be held near the end of the Olympic day, scheduled to start at 2:35 p.m., Central Time, 9:35 p.m. in Paris time.

The medal round is slated for 1:43 p.m., Central Time, Friday (8:43 p.m. Paris time).

Casas entry time to clinch an Olympic berth was 1 minute, 55.83 seconds, which places him third out of the 25 swimmers in the event. Only teammate Carson Foster (1:55.65), China’s Shun Wang (1:54.62) and France’s Leon Marchand (1:54.82) have faster entry times. (Note: The Olympic record is held by the USA’s Michael Phelps at 1:54.23 and the world record is owned by the USA’s Ryan Lochte at 1:54.00).

Casas’ reaction when he touched the wall to clinch his spot in Team USA was memorable as he grabbed his forehead to wipe away the pool water, (and maybe a tear or two, immediately leaned over the rope to hug Foster, his new USA teammate) then took a few second, hands clenched in prayer to take it all in, the look of relief, gratefulness and excitement all taking their turns within his expressions.

“I’m going to make that damn team,” he said prior to the qualifying meet in Indianapolis. “I wish I could go back and have a conversation with myself — I might slap myself because I won’t want to hear it. But things happen. There are pivotal moments that teach you a lot and rub off on you and make you who you are.

“I’ve had experiences that have shaped the person I am and the things I’m trying to do. I hold myself in a certain way and do what’s best for myself.”