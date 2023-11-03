Medical trial at DHR aims to diagnose PTSD with eye exam

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Diagnosing post-traumatic stress disorder can be complicated, and can often require someone to share something that’s difficult to talk about.

But what if it can be diagnosed with a procedure that’s as simple as an eye exam?

That’s what DHR Health is helping determine by taking part in a medical trial conducted by Senseye, a software company that focuses on mental health, which they hope will allow people to get diagnosed with PTSD in a less invasive manner.

While most who experience a traumatic event will not develop PTSD, as much as 5% in the U.S. can develop it at any point, according to the National Center for PTSD. In 2020, there were about 13 million Americans diagnosed with PTSD.

According to Lisa Treviño, vice president of DHR Health Institute of Research and Development, there is currently a gold standard used to diagnose PTSD which includes questionnaires and interviews with therapists or a physician.

Treviño hopes the new application will allow patients to receive their diagnosis without having to relive their trauma.

“The idea is to be able to leverage mobile technology so that we can perhaps shorten the time in which it takes to diagnose a patient with PTSD,” Treviño said. “Cleaner, less invasive … less traumatic for the patient.”

With the Senseye application, a patient is exposed to various images ranging from neutral to extreme images to help gauge the patient’s mental state.

She explained that the application tracks the heart rate and eye movement including pupil dilation to help determine patient diagnosis.

“The overall goal is to be able to validate the existing mechanisms that are used to detect PTSD but in a much quicker, safer, more effective manner, less invasive manner using mobile technology,” Treviño said.

In order to participate in the trial the patient goes through an initial screening conducted over the phone to determine if they fit the necessary criteria.

Criteria for the trial includes participants being over 18 years old, not being epileptic, not having eye disorders, not being pregnant, or receiving treatment for psychosis or any other more severe mental health disorders.

Once approved the participant is brought in for the assessment, which Treviño explained is similar to an eye exam. The patient rests their chin on a platform with eyesight directed toward a mobile screen while their finger is placed in a pulsometer.

A therapist accompanies the patient throughout the assessment which takes about 20 to 30 minutes.

Those who participate in the trial, which is supervised by DHR Health Psychiatrist Dr. Adrian Agapito, will attend a total of five assessments within a three-month period, completing the first two visits within the first week.

“There is such a huge mental health need in the community and PTSD hits us all,” Treviño said, adding that the Senseye application will allow for quick diagnosis, helping a patient begin receiving treatment sooner. “So, again the idea is to meet the patient where they’re at, help them get the necessary treatment that they need in a safer, less invasive manner.”

As of right now, the institution has a total of 18 participants; however, they are hoping to recruit a total of 50 people. According to Treviño, those who participate will be reimbursed to compensate for commute and other expenses.

Those in the Rio Grande Valley who wish to participate in the trial can call the DHR Health Institute of Research and Development at (956) 362-2390.