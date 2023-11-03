Hidalgo County sheriff announces reelection bid for fourth term

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra announced his bid for reelection for a fourth term in office on Thursday.

Guerra was first elected as sheriff in late 2014 after having been appointed interim sheriff by Hidalgo County Commissioners Court in April of that year.

He was then reelected in 2016 and again in 2020.

The sheriff had won 63% of the vote in the 2020 primary election and 68% during the general election that same year.

“I am excited to announce my intent to run for re-election for a fourth term as your Hidalgo County Sheriff,” Guerra said in the release. “Hidalgo County residents have entrusted me with this office because they value the diligent work we do to address solutions that contribute to continuously improving our community’s safety, and this is a job I take very seriously.”

During his first run for sheriff, Guerra focused on regaining the community’s trust and elevating the ethical standard of the office which had been marred by previous corruption, the sheriff’s release stated.

He said he’s been focused on keeping Hidalgo County safe through community-oriented policing and enhancing partnerships and communication between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies ever since.

In his nine years in office, Guerra said he’s been involved in the creation of the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center, the implementation of the Texas Anti-Gang Center in McAllen and the Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program.

“Sheriff Guerra and his staff are a constant presence at various community events and programs to foster a positive relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community,” the release said.

Additionally, Guerra founded the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation, which raises funds annually to provide educational scholarships and assistance to the community.

The foundation has thus far awarded $100,000 in scholarships to sheriff’s office employees and their dependents to provide financial assistance in their pursuit of higher education since 2021, according to Guerra.

The foundation also feeds over 600 families through its Thanksgiving Food Drive each year and distributed 1,800 toys during its annual Christmas Toy Drive last year.

“These accomplishments could not be possible without the community’s support, collaboration with other agencies, and especially the hard work and dedication of the 879 men and women of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office,” Guerra said in the release.

Guerra has been recognized by various organizations with awards and accolades such as being awarded the Bert Ford Award by the Texas Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in 2022.

He’s also been recognized as Outstanding Public Official by the Hidalgo County Bar Association and as Distinguished Democrat by the Hidalgo County Democratic Party.