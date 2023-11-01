Only have a minute? Listen instead

There are more than 20 events planned thus far in the month of November honoring veterans in the Rio Grande Valley, a testament to South Texas communities paying tribute to the men and women in the armed forces.

The Valley itself is a community that has given many of its sons and daughters to war.

Either in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 or to simply show gratitude for their service, these businesses, entities and institutions operating in communities across several counties — including McAllen, Mission and Edinburg, and Brownsville, Harlingen and South Padre Island as well as Weslaco, Alamo and Raymondville — will be doing their part.

NOV. 2

First things first. There is always a need for more resources in the veterans community.

That’s what the Willacy County Veterans Resource Fair hopes to provide for attendees.

It’s kicking things off with festivities scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Post 6719, located at 484 S. Expressway 77 in Raymondville.

NOV. 3

Then there’s the Veteran Benefit Fair and BBQ scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Harlingen VA Clinic, located at 2601 Veterans Drive in Harlingen. Organized by the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System, the event will also have hamburgers and hot dogs available as well as prizes.

The Boots to Business Reboot is slated across the other side of the Valley on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s when the reboot will be held at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, located at 1200 Ash Ave. in McAllen.

NOV. 4

The city of Edinburg is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade where attendees can help honor the Valley’s hometown heroes.

The free event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the parade kicking off at Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. and ending on Cano St.

Around the same time that day, the 100th anniversary of providing health care to women veterans will be observed in a wellness event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas Tropical Behavioral Health, located at 2215 W. Business 83 in Weslaco.

A Salute to Valley Veterans is also being planned in Edinburg. That’s where South Texas Health System Behavioral will host an event honoring veterans, which will include a concert and community fair, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main parking lot, located at 2102 W. Trenton Road.

Later that day, in McAllen, Celebrating Patriots of War and Peace is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library’s north parking area, located at 4001 N. 23rd St.

NOV. 9

The McAllen VA Clinic will host its annual Veteran Benefits Fair and BBQ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the McAllen VA Clinic, located at 901 E. Hackberry Ave. in McAllen

Also, the Hiring Red, White & You Veterans Fair is planned the same day from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen.

NOV. 10

There will be an inaugural Veteran Day Skeet Shoot from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Coyote Arms Shooting Center, located at 8600 N. Big 5 Road in Edinburg.

On South Padre Island, there will be a free Veterans Day concert on the beach at Clayton’s, beginning at 6 p.m. Clayton’s is located at 6900 Padre Blvd.

NOV. 11

The city of Mission will be hosting two Veterans Day events beginning with a ceremony and flag laying.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2520 S. Inspiration Road in Mission.

Throughout the ceremony the National Anthem will play followed by a prayer and guest speakers Mary Dale and Toney Dale. The ceremony will additionally feature the 21-gun salute and taps along with laying flags on the gravestones.

The city will also host a Veterans Day Parade that will kick off on Conway Avenue and Business 83 and travel down to Bryan Road and Business 83. The free event will be held at noon Saturday.

The Loud and Clear Veterans Music Festival, a two-day event running Saturday and Sunday, is also slated in Mission at the 5X5 Brewing Co., located at 801 N. Bryan Road, Suite 174. The festival begins at noon.

For those in the Alamo area, the Veterans Day Fest ’23 will be paying tribute to the 1990s. It will kick off with a dog walk and run at 7 a.m. Saturday at 800 E. Main Ave.

Festivities will continue later that day from 6 to 11 p.m. at 103 N. Tower Road in Alamo, where attendees can take part in activities such as mini golf, a military cosplay contest as well as a live performance by Alive, a Pearl Jam tribute band, and other musical guests.

The city of Weslaco will be hosting its inaugural Veterans Day Ceremony at the Mayor Joe V. Sanchez Public Library at 1 p.m. Saturday at 525 S. Kansas Ave. in Weslaco.

In Harlingen, the Veterans Memorial Park Committee will hold its Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pendleton Park, located at 1427 Morgan Blvd.

NOV. 12

The 5X5 Brewing Co. is also holding its third annual Chili Cook Off from noon to 5 p.m. at its 801 Bryan Road location, Suite 174, in Mission.

NOV. 16

Brownsville is playing host to the second annual Vet Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Brownsville Event Center, located at 1 Event Center on Paredes Line Road.

NOV. 17

A fall feast is in store for veterans in the Valley as the RGV Veterans Coalition is planning its Thanksgiving luncheon from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, tamales, drinks, pies and Hawaiian king rolls are all on the menu, and more.

The luncheon will be held at 3016 N. McColl Road, Suite C, on the northside of the building, in McAllen.

NOV. 18

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 248th birthday locally on Saturday with an event scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Rio Events Center, located at 1800 N. Expressway in Brownsville.