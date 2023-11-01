5 indicted for attempted capital murder of a police officer after San Juan standoff

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Five people involved in a San Juan standoff in June have been indicted on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Brownsville resident Robert Zavala, 27, Larry Palomo, 44, Daniel Lee Gonzalez, 31, Kayla Dee Lara, 31, all of San Juan, and 48-year-old Pharr resident Luis Guerra Garcia were all indicted on the charge.

San Juan resident Maria Isabel Bravo, 32, and 46-year-old Edinburg resident Gustavo Prieto have also been indicted, but are only facing drug charges.

Investigators allege that Zavala, Palomo, Gonzalez, Garcia and Lara were all inside a bedroom on June 16 where gunshots were fired as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. that day, deputies executed the search warrant at 703 Kennedy Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the policemen announced their presence as they approached and breached the front door of the residence.

“As Sheriff’s Deputies entered the residence, they began to receive gunfire from the south east corner bedroom,” the affidavit said.

Deputies eventually managed to detain eight people inside the residence, but only seven were arrested.

“Sheriff’s Investigators interviewed all parties involved and determined that Daniel Lee Gonzalez, Kayla Dee Lara, Luis Alberto Guerra Garcia, Larry Palomo and Robert Zavala were inside the south east corner bedroom where the gunshots came from,” the affidavit said.

Inside the bedroom, deputies discovered a loaded shotgun, rifle and spent casings.

Bravo was arraigned on Wednesday on the drug charges while Prieto awaits arraignment scheduled for November in his drug case.

Palomo awaits a December pre-trial hearing following his arraignment on Monday.

Zavala, Lara, Gonzalez are scheduled to be arraigned in November as well while Garcia is scheduled for January.

The group remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.