Tickets on sale for nonstop flights from McAllen to Mexico City

Travelers are now able to book daily nonstop flights though Aeromexico from McAllen International Airport to Felipe Angeles International Airport outside of Mexico City, which will take flight beginning Feb. 1, 2024.

The city made the announcement Wednesday at a time when September’s enplanements stayed steady at 46,053 from four airlines and charters, which is on par with previous months and a 7,000- to 8,000-increase since January with a 12% year-over-year change.

For deplanements, numbers shifted downard a bit to 34,377 in September compared to 38,248 in August and 40,892 in July. The YOY change here is at 8%.

“We are pleased to announce new nonstop service between McAllen and Mexico City,” Jeff Morgan, Aeromexico´s senior vice president of network planning and scheduling, said in a news release. “This new service further demonstrates our commitment to enhancing travel opportunities, fostering economic ties, and bringing families and friends closer together. We are confident this new route will create new opportunities for business and leisure travelers alike.”

According to the release, the new year-round offer provides daily flights between McAllen and the Mexico City metropolitan area. The new route means that McAllen International Airport will now offer a total of six nonstop flights.

“We are grateful for our new partnership with Aeromexico and are excited to launch this anticipated service to Mexico City,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in the release. “This route will enhance connectivity for our community as well as offer convenient non-stop service to a key international business and tourist destination.”

The nonstop flights are part of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico in an effort to create more connectivity and scheduling options for customers on both sides of the border.

“The city of McAllen celebrates this essential international connectivity at our McAllen International Airport,” ​​McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said in the release. “We welcome Aeromexico to enhanced connectivity between our City and Mexico that will solidify our commitment to creating growth opportunities and stimulate regional economic development.”

