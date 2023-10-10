McAllen boasts largest Catrina-designed Christmas tree in nation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of McAllen is bringing back its digital Christmas Tree a little early this year, and they’re dubbing it the largest of its kind in the country.

In observance of Dia de los Muertos, the city is bringing the tree to its Fiesta de Palmas celebrations where they will display what officials are calling a dazzling light show that will incorporate the colorful designs of La Catrina.

Officials are dubbing the tree, “Ca-Tree-na,” which will have thousands of LED lights synchronized to create the intricate designs of La Cartina — the largest, they say, in America.

The city said the efforts were in collaboration with the McAllen Convention Center, McAllen Parks and Recreation Float Studio and McAllen Public Works.

“We wanted to honor our Mexican heritage while continuing to spread holiday cheer,” McAllen Assistant City Manager Joe Vera said in a news release Monday. “The Ca-Tree-na is a symbol of unity, celebrating the rich traditions of both Christmas and Dia de los Muertos in a truly one-of-a-kind way.”

Mayor Javier Villalobos shared a similar sentiment.

“McAllen has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the Ca-Tree-na is a testament to our city’s creative spirit,” Villalobos said. “This dazzling fusion of cultures is a true reflection of our diverse and vibrant community.”

Attendees can view the spectacle at the Fiesta de Palmas festival from Oct. 20-22 at the McAllen Convention Center.

The event will also feature live music, an artisan mercado, Edufiesta — an interactive education experience — and a pumpkin patch as well as performances such as the Voladores de Papantla.

The fiesta will kick off Friday, Oct. 20 from 5. to 10 p.m. and run from 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Entrance is free on Friday and anytime before 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be an entry fee of $10 after 4 p.m. on the weekend.