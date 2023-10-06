San Benito sets Friday the 13th fest

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — Halloween falls on the last day of October, but organizers couldn’t pass up the chance to hold an event on Friday the 13th.

So the city’s teaming up with Cameron County’s Precinct 3’s constable’s office to hold “Trail the 13th,” set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park, next to the Resaca Trail.

“Everyone is welcome to this ‘spooktacular’ free family event,” organizers stated in a press release. “Costumes are encouraged. Don’t be afraid! Come out, get some free candy — and have a scary good time!”