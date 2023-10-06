McRib to rise from retirement again, not yet confirmed for RGV

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McRib’s farewell tour has scheduled another round of dates.

McDonald’s USA recently announced the sandwich’s short-term return this fall in select eateries.

“While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants on November 15,” the fast-food chain reported in a statement.

A manager at the Micky D’s at 10th Street and Trenton Avenue in McAllen, who requested to remain anonymous, was unable to confirm availability for local customers.

“We’re not 100% sure,” the source said, adding the location had not been given the opportunity to order the ingredients at this time.

The saucy, boneless pork sandwich has made a career of being a limited-time featured player. Whether its elusiveness has attributed to its popularity, or the onion- and pickle-topped treat is really that good, is still up for debate.

Social media responses on Twitter — err, X — were a mix of celebration and scorn.

@SheGathersRain1 wrote,“2022: the McRib’s Farewell Tour. 2023: the McRib will be back in November. THIS is why I have trust issues! Stop messing w/my head, heart & tastebuds, @McDonalds”

@litbars said, “what is everyone’s obsession with the mcrib, it’s so bad.”

The history of the McRib includes some controversy, according to Wikipedia, including a lawsuit over its treatment of animals in the production. It was first introduced in 1981 in the Kansas City, Missouri, area and has been “retired” from the menu at least four times.