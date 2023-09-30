Valley hospitals are dropping mammogram prices for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month hospital facilities across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering mammograms at discounted prices.

Throughout the month of October, South Texas Health System will be hosting a series of “Think Pink” activities such as discounted mammogram screenings.

STHS kicked off their campaign Saturday with their annual Think Pink Parade in which local law enforcement, hospital system staff and members of the community remembered those who have died of breast cancer, celebrate those who have survived and rally around those who are still fighting.

Other “Think Pink” activities include Mammo Mondays which will be held every Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the month of October. Throughout the day, attendees can learn about screening options at STHS as well as schedule a mammogram appointment. Attendees will also receive a goodie bag.

The first Mammo Monday will be held Oct. 2 at the STHS McAllen facility, then again on Oct. 9 at STHS Edinburg, and Oct. 16 at STHS ER Mission. The final Monday will be Oct. 23 at STHS ER Weslaco.

These facilities are located at 301 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen, at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg, 900 E. Interstate 2 in Mission and 330 W. Expressway 83 in Weslaco, respectively.

During the month, STHS will be offering discounted mammograms with costs beginning at $95 for 2D, $149 for 3D and $155 for bone density screenings. The offer is only available during the month of October and November if appointments were scheduled before Oct. 31.

For those who wish to schedule a mammogram appointment or learn more about the pricing, call STHS pre-registration at (956) 388-2190 or visit southtexashealthsystem.com.

Prime Healthcare hospitals throughout the Valley will also be offering mammograms at lower costs.

Throughout the month, mammograms at Mission Regional Medical Center, Knapp Medical Center and Harlingen Medical Center will be $99. They’re located at 900 S. Bryan Road in Mission, 1401 E. Eighth St. in Weslaco and 5501 US-77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen, respectively.

To schedule an appointment call (956) 323-1700 for Mission Regional, (956) 969-5176 for Knapp or (956) 365-1839 for Harlingen Medical.

In October, Valley Baptist Health System is also reminding residents of the importance of early detection of breast cancer awareness through mammograms.

Screenings can help detect cancer when it is small and more confined to the breast, allowing doctors to more easily treat it and “improve treatment outcomes,” according to a Valley Baptist news release.

Valley Baptist Imaging Services will be offering 2D mammograms for $99 and 3D mammograms for $149 in October.

“About one in eight women will be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer during their lifetime,” said Joey Govea, director of imaging services for Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen in the release. “It’s important for women to take time for themselves by making their annual visit to their doctor, maintaining routine self-exams and ensuring they are getting mammograms as recommended by their healthcare provider.”

According to the release, MDSave vouchers are also available throughout the month at mdsave.com. Vouchers purchased in October can be used up to six months after purchase.

For more information about Valley Baptist’s mammograms, call Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen at (956) 389-1100 or Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville at (956) 698-5400.

Local hardware company, Los Pinos Hardware, is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by launching a month-long fundraiser to support the Renaissance Cancer Foundation at DHR Health.

Beginning Sunday, a portion of all sales proceeds at Los Pinos Hardware will be donated to the nonprofit organization which provides financial assistance to underserved cancer patients across the Valley.

“Our company was above all established to help our community, and we intend to do so in health and sickness,” said Mateo Leal, owner and founder of Los Pinos Hardware in a new release.

The fundraiser will be active at all six Los Pinos locations including Mission, Edinburg, Peñitas and Weslaco.

