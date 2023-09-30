San Juan man accused of drinking and driving before killing woman indicted

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A San Juan man who police said admitted to drinking before striking and killing a woman with his pickup truck in 2022 has been indicted in the case and faced a judge on Tuesday.

Michael Gallegos Martinez, 44, of San Juan is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle stemming from an April 16, 2022 auto-pedestrian incident.

Police responded at around 1:28 a.m. to 700 E. Carroll Road in San Juan and found a woman identified as Roseanna Martinez lying on the ground near a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Martinez was identified as the driver of the Silverado.

Martinez displayed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages prior to striking the victim with his truck, police said in a criminal complaint.

He was arrested and booked April 17, 2022 and released nine days later on a $40,000 bond.

Court records show that Martinez is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Martinez had previously been convicted of manufacturing or delivering in addition to possessing a controlled substance.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Martinez on these charges on Aug. 22, and he was arraigned Tuesday. He also has a pretrial hearing set for later this fall.

In addition to Roseanna Martinez’s death, Martinez is still facing a charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle going back to a Dec. 27, 2020 minor collision around the same area as the April 16, 2022 incident.

Martinez was given a $2,000 bond in the accident.