Glizzey’s Food Trailer opens in Harlingen

HARLINGEN — There’s a sort of monotony in the sameness of things.

That monotony can numb the senses of anyone working or passing a busy street corner where the smells of exhaust and the clanging of tools and the aromas of coffee and burgers and tacos continue day after day.

This is the kind of monotony that plays out in any modern city throughout the world, and that truth can be found very present at the intersection of Ed Carey and 77 Sunshine Strip.

There is the Starbucks we see and patronize each day, and the Taco Bell and the CVS and the McDonald’s.

But, on the parking lot of Take 5 Oil Change, something new and fabulous made its debut Monday afternoon.

It’s the Glizzey’s Food Trailer, a new brainchild of Jarmain Walton, who just last year opened Glizzey’s Food Hut on 3131 Wilson Road next to the Harlingen Sports Complex.

Glizzey’s quickly attracted the hungry and the curious who found Walton’s innovations with an American staple, the hot dog, quite intriguing and packed with flavor.

There at Glizzey’s Food Hut, the curious and the hungry explored the wonders of the Pizza Dog, the BLT Dog, the Hawaiian Hot Dog and the ever-popular Harlingen Jalapeno Popper Hot Dog.

Customer Chris Villarreal last year described the Harlingen Jalapeno Popper as an “explosion of flavors.”

“It has just the right amount of spice and sweetness,” he said.

Fast forward almost a year later and Roger York, assistant manager at Take 5 Oil Change, had just enjoyed a loaded baked potato dog with Habanero mayo on the bun, green onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and a dog made of a one-quarter pound of 100% beef.

“It was delicious, zesty,” said York, adding he plans to try every listing on the menu to determine his favorite.

The Glizzey’s Food Trailer actually made its first appearance on Sunday afternoon at Drink Up, a local bar at 1226 Morgan Blvd. He moved with great zest and enthusiasm as he backed the red trailer into a space next to the bar and set up.

He was excited now to introduce his cousin, Latonia Lyons, who moved to the Valley from Ohio to become manager of Glizzey’s Food Hut.

“I am going to be taking care of the main spot on Wilson,” she said.

This is a new venture for Latonia, who goes by “Toni.” She works as an IT specialist doing cybersecurity. The very nature of the job allows her to perform her duties anyplace where the internet is accessible.

And …

“I am doing my food service course and working on my manager certification for food handler,” she said. “I’m doing it online.”

Inside Drink Up, a woman ordered a margarita while Spanish music filled the room. A Budweiser sign beamed from a wall and green and blue lights raced about the ceiling.

Alex Soto, the marketing director for Drink Up, said that several customers had called to say they would come by for a “Glizzey’s” hot dog Sunday night.

He has already patronized Glizzey’s on Wilson Road several times since it opened last year.

“I love the Harlingen Jalapeno Popper, that’s one of my favorites,” Soto said as he served up a Cape Cod with vodka and cranberry juice.

“They always do the secret menu items on Saturdays,” he said.

He found Walton’s Glizzey’s Food Trailer a welcome addition to the bar. Another food truck serves Cajun Seafood in the parking lot Tuesday through Saturday each week, so he wanted one to complete the week.

“We might be adding extra days,” he said.

Walton is a man who always thinks ahead. He began his Wilson location with hours through the afternoon until 5 p.m. and business was slow. He noticed too that many of his customers to the Food Hut on Wilson came in right about the time he was closing. So he has now changed the hours at the Wilson place to 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. And the Food Trailer? Take 5 has agreed for him to park there on that busy intersection Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The arrangement seemed to be working out just fine.

By noon Monday, eleven customers had already purchased dogs at the Food Trailer, including several employees from the nearby Taco Bell.

Carl Daubatz, 27, stepped up and ordered a Chicago-style hot dog.

“I’ve had the Quesadilla and I had the Sonoran style hot dog,” he said, revealing he had already visited the Food Hut on Wilson.

That place is near his home, and when he arrived at work Monday and saw the Food Trailer, he was quite happy.

The word is out that Glizzey’s hot dogs are special and delicious, and people are becoming quite fond of them.

And Walton and his family are getting ready for them. He plans to have a second food truck next year.

