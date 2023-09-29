Only have a minute? Listen instead

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for spooky season with festivals full of scary good activities.

While the weather outside is anything but frightful or delightful, there are certainly places to go (see what we did there?) in the month of October.

From a haunted hotel to a pumpkin patch to terror at the stock showgrounds, here’s all you need to know to scare up a little fun.

Families search for the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch Saturday during the Christian Vaquero Kids Day event at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

ONGOING

For those looking for a perfect fall-themed photo with family and friends, you can visit Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch in McAllen.

The pumpkin patch, which is located at 6712 N. Bentsen Road in McAllen, is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can not only wander through the autumn-inspired photo ops but can also participate in barrel rides, pet various animals and walk through trails. The pumpkin patch also includes a playground.

The entry fee is $10 while children 2 years and younger enter for free.

Those in the Edinburg area can also visit the Coronado Farms Pumpkin Patch which is open from Sept. 29 through Nov. 7.

The pumpkin patch, which is located at 22866 N. Moorefield Road in Edinburg, opens at 4 p.m. every day.

For all sports fans out there, no need to worry about missing a game when your family wants to visit the pumpkin patch because every Monday, Thursday and Sunday the NFL games will be displayed on the big screen.

Beer is also available for those over 21.

The Hacienda La Hortencia Pumpkin Patch is also up and running and opens from 4 to 9 p.m. The pumpkin patch, which will be open from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, is located at 1208 E. Saint Jude Ave. in Alton.

Those who visit the pumpkin patch can pet and feed the animals on the farm, enjoy hayrides, practice bull roping, make s’mores and participate in other activities.

The entry fee is $10 per person with certain activities including an extra fee.

Pumpkins are also available for sale while supplies last.

SEPT. 30 AND OCT. 7

The 5X5 Brewing Co. will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest — the largest Oktoberfest in South Texas.

The two-weekend event will be held Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the brewery located at 801 Bryan Road Ste. 174 in Mission.

This year the brewery will be teaming up with Schneider’s Biergarten for the first time ever to bring a more authentic Oktoberfest experience.

The free event will also feature over 40 vendors, games, competitions, music, German food and their award-winning Oktoberfest brews.

OCT. 5-NOV. 1

Here is something a little more scary, or should we say haunted.

For those of you who have always wanted to be part of a scary movie or be part of the Scooby Doo gang, here’s your chance.

Pre-sale tickets are available to explore the Valley’s very own haunted hotel located at 125 W. Fifth St. in San Juan. Attendees will be able to tour the facility any day from Oct. 5 through Nov. 1 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at cohorror.com.

OCT. 13

This Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Senior Halloween event where attendees will be able to participate in costume contests, create Halloween-themed arts and crafts and try their hand at Loteria.

The inaugural event will be held Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the “El Tule” Jose Nieto and Consuelo Alfaro Robledo Center, located at 700 S. Veterans Blvd. in Edinburg.

OCT. 20

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Symphony Orchestra will bring the 1931 horror movie “Frankenstein” to the big screen featuring a new and “thrilling” musical score.

The film will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, located at 1201 W. University Drive in Edinburg. Doors to the auditorium will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at showpass.com.

OCT. 22

For all musical fans out there, here’s your opportunity to watch a classic.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to Hidalgo for its 48th anniversary spectacular tour where audiences will get a chance to meet Barry Bostwick, who played the original Brad Majors.

Audiences can watch the show at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo.

The show will feature the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast. Audiences are encouraged to participate in the costume contest and meet and greets as well as view the memorabilia on display.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

OCT. 25

The Rio Grande Valley College will be hosting its sixth annual trunk or treat to celebrate the Halloween season.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the RGV College, located at 5419 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

The free event will feature food, games, candy, music and a haunted house.

OCT. 26-29

The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo will be hosting its third annual Terror on Texas Avenue, a four-day event that will feature its haunted house.

The event will kick off Thursday, Oct. 26 and run until Sunday, Oct. 29 at the showgrounds, located at 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.

This year’s festival will feature carnival rides, an arachnophobia experience, a pumpkin patch, a scarecrow row, hayrides, a play area for kids and shopping boutiques.

Attendees can also participate in this year’s costume contests that will be held Saturday, Oct. 28.

Those who want a good scare can visit the haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets on Friday and Saturday are free for children 2 and younger, $5 for those 3 to 12 years old and $10 for those 13 and older.

The carnival’s all-you-can-ride bracelets are priced at $15 on Thursday and $25 on Friday through Sunday.

OCT. 28

The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their spooktacular Park After Dark event where attendees can enjoy various Halloween-themed activities.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Dean Porter Park, located at 501 E. Ringgold St. in Brownsville.

The scary fun event will feature trunk or treat activities, vendors, games, candy, costume contests and other festivities.

The free event will also feature a rated PG movie in the pumpkin patch that will begin after sunset.

OCT. 31

The city of Elsa is hosting a Halloween Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 31 where guests can enjoy moon jumps, hayrides, trunk or treat and participate in a costume contest and games.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. at The Garden at Pacific Trails, located at 315 E. VFW Ave. in Elsa.

Attendees can also enjoy live music performances and a pumpkin patch that makes for great holiday pictures.

Those looking for a good scare this Halloween will be delighted to know that a haunted house will open from Saturday, Oct. 21 until Halloween day. The haunted house will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available until Oct. 30 at the Elsa City Hall, located 102 S. Diana St. During the presale, tickets will be priced at $5 per person while on-site tickets will be $8 per person.