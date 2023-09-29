Valley MPO executive director announces resignation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

After nearly 20 years of dedicated work, the executive director of the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization has stepped down.

Andrew Canon played a pivotal role in the transformation of the RGVMPO and oversaw significant milestones within the region’s transportation infrastructure.

The organization was formed through a merger with the Brownsville MPO, the Harlingen-San Benito MPO and the Hidalgo County MPO under Canon’s leadership.

This made it the fifth largest MPO by population in the state of Texas.

In a Facebook post, Canon described his time as executive director and coming to the decision to step down.

“This decision was not made lightly, but after careful consideration and with a sense of excitement for the new chapter that awaits,” Canon wrote. “Together, we have achieved numerous achievements and milestones, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished as a team.”

The release also stated that Canon’s stewardship played a significant role in overseeing multiple phases of key projects such as the I-2/I-69 Interchange, the 365 Tollway, the International Bridge Trade Corridor and much more.

“His keen oversight and strategic direction further enhanced the transportation landscape within the Rio Grande Valley,” the release said.

In addition, the release stated that the organization is enthusiastic about Canon’s future endeavors as he continues to serve the state of Texas with his wealth of experience and visionary leadership.

Canon expressed his confidence in the organization he’s leaving behind.

“I have full confidence in the capable hands that will continue to drive the RGVMPO forward,” Canon wrote. “The team here is exceptionally talented, and I have no doubt the future holds even greater success and achievement.”