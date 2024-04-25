Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two top Republican representatives and community chairman have expressed strong concern about Russian and Chinese influencing Republican members of the House of Representatives.

Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner has stated that extreme Republican congressman are repeating Russian propaganda about the Ukraine war on the House floor.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Republican Michael McCaul has also said, “I think Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it’s infected a good chunk of my party’s base.”

Both of these respected Republican men are highly experienced in foreign policy and foreign affairs. They are very concerned about how Russian and Chinese propaganda are being spread by party base members. The pro-Putin MAGA house members like Marjorie Taylor Greene are more interested in blaming Biden for everything, going as far as spreading anti-American propaganda driven by Russia and China on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives should follow these true patriots instead of the MAGA wing. Greene, Jim Jordan and the rest of the MAGA Republicans are not interested in anything else but to disrupt everything to stay in power. They have spent all their time trying to impeach President Joe Biden and investigate Hunter Biden, nothing else.

The House of Representatives controlled by Republicans is doing absolutely nothing to help the American people. They struggled just to keep the government funded because the MAGA wing didn’t want to compromise. They have not voted on aid to Ukraine because Donald Trump wants to aid Vladimir Putin’s invasion. They didn’t bring the bipartisan border bill to the floor because House Speaker Mike Johnson was ordered by Trump to kill it. They have passed nothing on the economy, health care, inflation, public safety or gun safety.

The House of Representatives has been so ineffective that a number of Republican members are quitting in frustration. Ken Buck, the GOP representative from Colorado, decided leave the House because the GOP has “turned the House to a meaningless political stunt show instead of a governing body. Using impeachment turning it to BS.” Republican Rep. Chip Roy from Texas passionately pointed out that the Republican-controlled House has done absolutely nothing, not one material meaningful significant thing. They have voted on 724 bills and only 27 laws passed. Frivolous and useless and unpopular, they have the worst record in history since Republicans took over the House of Representatives. A genuine clown show.

Unfortunately, Republicans prefer the power that comes from staying in office over what is good for the country, including the border issue. The House has declared it will do nothing on the border until there is a Republican president. Shameful and un-American.

Starting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, we actually have a number of Republicans in House of Representatives who are traitors. Many of them were involved in planning the insurrection and stopping the peaceful transfer of power as result of our national election results. Unlike the letters from the MAGA crowd full of empty name calling and no evidence, these are not empty accusations; these are provable facts.

The MAGA wing of the Republican Party has taken over the House of Representatives. They will destroy our democracy if they’re not voted out. This includes our local U.S. Republican representative and those running for office.

Beto Conde lives in Rancho Viejo.