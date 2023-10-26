32nd annual Boo at the Zoo set for Monday, Tuesday at Gladys Porter in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Families looking for a spooky good time next week will be rewarded with tricks and treats, courtesy of Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

The zoo is opening their doors to the public for the 32nd annual Boo at the Zoo event next week.

Children are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest costumes and take their candy buckets to one or all 50 treat stations that will be set up across the zoo. Carnival-style games will also offer attendees a chance at some ghoulish fun.

The event will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 30 and 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. Zoo members with proof of membership will be given free access at 5 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at $5.00 per person and can be purchased at the gate or online at gpz.org.

Parking for the event will be limited. The public is advised to arrive early, carpool or arrange drop-offs.

For more information about Boo at the Zoo and other happenings at Gladys Porter Zoo, visit their website at www.gpz.org or call (956) 546-7187.