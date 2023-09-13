‘Artist Talk’ to feature creator of new downtown Brownsville mural

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Local artist Jesse James, who painted the new “Welcome to Brownsville” downtown mural, will be the guest speaker at an “Artist Talk” event hosted by the City of Brownsville in collaboration with the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art.

The free event will take place Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the museum, 660 E. Ringgold St.

James will speak about the design of the mural, what it took to bring his vision to reality and his hopes for the community through his art.

The mural, located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St. (E. 13th St. between Elizabeth and Levee), features the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Gladys Porter Zoo, a mariachi band, the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, the beaches of South Padre Island and the Starbase sights at Boca Chica.

The mural is approximately 23-feet tall and 49-feet wide.

The downtown mural project was done in partnership with the Brownsville Beautification Committee, Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville, Revival of Cultural Arts, and the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

Funding was made possible by the Brownsville Beautification Committee and the Musk Foundation.