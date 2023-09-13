Tallest male dog in the world dies in North Texas after battle with illness

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Zeus, a Great Dane, was 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall and set the world record last year. His owner, Brittany Davis, had said Zeus enjoyed going to the Dallas Farmers Market and was known by many of the patrons and vendors. He also spent time walking around his neighborhood in Bedford and napping.

In a statement to Guinness World Records, Davis said Zeus, who was 3½, died Tuesday morning because of amputation-related pneumonia.

“Zeus died with his head in his mom’s lap getting ear scratches and kisses until the very end,” the statement said.

Davis announced that Zeus had been diagnosed with bone cancer in his leg in an August Facebook post. A GoFundMe account was started to help pay for medical costs and had raised about $12,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Because of his height, Zeus liked to drink out of the kitchen sink — and sometimes get easy access to food on the counters, Davis told Guinness World Records.

She described Zeus as a gentle and loving dog who was “very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas and Fort Worth.”

“We are so grateful for the time we had with Zeus. He brought us so much joy and happiness to so many people. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. We are so thankful for the amazing team of humans who have been with us through this,” the statement said. “Zeus had the absolute best doctors and nurses working around the clock to help him, but in the end, he was just too sick.”

