Dairy Queen offering Blizzard frozen treats for 85 cents. Here’s how to get one

Dairy Queen is celebrating one if its iconic menu items in September, offering it for 85 cents a piece.

From Sept. 11 to Sept. 24, Dairy Queen is serving small Blizzards for only 85 cents. Talk about flipping the price upside down, the deal is to celebrate 38 years of the cold treat after being introduced in 1985.

Here’s what you have to do to claim a discounted dessert:

>> Download the Dairy Queen app.

>> Sign up for DQ Rewards.

>> Keep an eye out for the app-exclusive deal.

>> Redeem the one-time deal and enjoy.

Blizzards are one of Dairy Queen’s signature treats, but don’t call them milkshakes. The Food & Drug Administration qualifies ice cream as having at least 10% butter or milkfat, while Dairy Queen’s cold treat only contains 5%, according to Taste of Home.

Regardless of what the Blizzard is, it comes in a variety of flavors from Oreo and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to limited edition pumpkin pie and snickerdoodle cookie dough. Find your nearest Dairy Queen location here.

