Brownsville ISD holds summer graduation ceremonies

The remaining graduates of the Brownsville Independent School District Class of 2023 walked across the stage Thursday morning at Rivera Early College High School and received their hard-won diplomas.

In all, some 81 graduates representing each of BISD’s six full-service early college high schools assembled in the Rivera gymnasium for summer graduation ceremonies.

The summer graduates included students who had lacked a credit or two but then met their requirements and received their diploma.

The commencement speaker was Johnathan Medina, who raised more that $200,000 in scholarship funds and $500,000 for non-profits serving under-represented students.

Featured on ABC, FOX, NBC and ESPN, Medina is one of the nation’s top motivational speakers. He has partnered to teach soft skills and leadership with TRIO, GEAR UP, and over 1,000 colleges and high schools nationwide at places such as Harvard, Princeton, and Texas A&M, reaching 1 million students, educators, and families on his Dream Bigger Tour.