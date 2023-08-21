Only have a minute? Listen instead

As of last Wednesday, the deadline to apply, 107 people applied for a position on La Joya ISD’s prospective board of managers.

The agency recommended in May the installation of a board of managers for the district following an investigation and multiple corruption scandals.

La Joya ISD, however, hopes to resist intervention and has an opportunity to make its case at a hearing on Aug. 28.

As of the deadline, 54 of the applicants were men and 53 were women.

All but 16 held a bachelor’s degree or higher.

La Joya ISD residents accounted for 63 of those applications while residents from elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley accounted for 41.

Three individuals from outside the Valley — Buda, Galveston and Richmond — accounted for the remainder.

The applicants included 58 individuals who attended La Joya ISD, 56 of them graduates.

In addition, the applicants included 17 current La Joya ISD parents and 17 former parents, along with 45 former district employees and two current employees.

The prospect of serving on the board also netted applications from two former superintendents and a dozen former board members — four of whom served at La Joya ISD.